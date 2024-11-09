Your Saturday Kickoff: Are Inter Miami in danger of an all-time upset?

FC Cincinnati host New York City FC at 4 pm ET ( MLS Season Pass ), Orlando City take on Charlotte FC at 6 pm ET ( MLS Season Pass ) and Inter Miami will try to avoid an upset bid from Atlanta United at 8 pm ET ( MLS Season Pass ).

The Whitecaps put up a helluva fight this postseason. Hopefully they build off it in 2025. The trio of Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong could be one of the best in the league. Just a little more help elsewhere on the pitch could go a long way.

It didn’t have to be pretty, and LAFC certainly didn’t try to make it that way. But in the end, they got the job done. After being second-best for most of the first half, LAFC put the Whitecaps under fire in the second half and eventually found a breakthrough thanks to Mateusz Bogusz. Bogusz started as LAFC’s No. 9 tonight in place of Olivier Giroud. For me, that’s still their best lineup and the one they should ride going forward. We’ll see if they trot it out against Seattle. Then again, it hasn’t really mattered who they trot out against Seattle lately. LAFC just win anyway.

If they can shake off whatever issues have been plaguing them on the road, they clearly have the talent to hang with Cincinnati. Something has to get fixed quickly though. Maybe having Maxi Moralez around to play as their No. 10 from the jump will be enough. It certainly seemed to tilt things in their favor in Game 2.

My best guess is it will all come down to Cincinnati being at home. That’s been the trend this season and in this series. NYCFC have been downright awful on the road. They could always push this to a penalty shootout and catch a break, but they’d have to break a significant trend to do it. They’ve won one (1) road game since May 25 and that came against the Red Bulls in a stadium they sometimes consider a home stadium. That’s their only road win against a playoff team this season.

Both teams have traded elite attacking performances in this series. Cincinnati only got one goal out of it in their one-goal win in Game 1, but they piled up a ton of chances in the process. NYCFC found the net three times in Game 2 and still underperformed their xG.

All that considered, it will be interesting to see what setup Charlotte opt for. They were missing DP attacker Pep Biel in Game 2 and put together a much more effective performance going forward anyway. They opted to plug in winger Kerwin Vargas and place Patrick Agyemang up top in place of Karol Swiderski. Are they going to take the same approach on the road? Plug Biel in, but keep Agyemang up top?

We’ll see if anyone can score. It’s not a given. If they can, they’ll immediately have a massive edge. Chances have been at a premium at times in this series and neither team is set up well to chase a game. A set piece, a penalty, or a lucky break may define Game 3.

Not a ton, to be honest. Orlando found the net twice in Game 1 as they rolled to an easy win, then went to Charlotte and put up three (3) total shots in a 0-0 game. Charlotte won that one in penalties.

Hey, remind me what happened in Game 1 and 2?

Game 1 saw Inter Miami pepper an Atlanta United side playing their third road game in six days. It genuinely could have been 6-1 by the end of the night and would have been without a heroic performance in goal from Brad Guzan. Game 2 gave us a completely different story. Atlanta outplayed Miami in front of nearly 70,000 people and got a late goal from Xande Silva to win 2-1. The only goal they surrendered came on a bizarre giveaway from Guzan.

Any idea what’s going to happen in Game 3

Atlanta can compete with these guys. That’s not conjecture, the Five Stripes have gone 3W-1D-1L in their last five meetings. Four of those meetings came this season. It would be foolish to think this is anywhere close to a done deal.

It is Miami at home though. “Atlanta can win” isn’t the same as “Atlanta will” or “Atlanta should” win. This is going to be an uphill battle for the Five Stripes. All the pressure is on the Herons though. Not that this kind of pressure will trouble Messi and the rest of the Barça folks, but still, there’s a chance Miami could start to feel some weight if Atlanta keep this tied or even have a lead late in the game. It feels important to remember a draw and a 50-50 shot at a penalty shootout to win the series and pull off the biggest upset in MLS history is all Atlanta could have asked for a few weeks ago. They’re going to give Miami their absolute best shot.