Your Monday Kickoff: Who has the edge in the West playoff chase?

Thirty-five Matchdays into the season and I’d like to think we have a decent read on what’s happening in this league. There isn’t much to learn and there aren’t many questions to answer at this point. We do still need to sort a few things out, though.

The most important of those is whatever is going on in the West. We know the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff teams. We have no idea what order they’ll end up in at the end of the season. Seven points separate second place and ninth place with three games remaining for most teams.

A similar scenario is happening in the East between spots four and seven. Those aren’t as meaningful. Put them in whatever order you want and Inter Miami, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati are still going to be heavy favorites to make it to MLS Cup. The West can look to the two LA teams as their favorites, but almost all nine playoff teams have the firepower relative to the rest of the conference to make a run to MLS Cup. Even Vancouver and Minnesota have a shot. Every team is good enough to get hot at the right time and every team is volatile enough to falter.