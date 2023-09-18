Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup contenders have fatal flaws?

If it feels unfair to put Philadelphia here, that’s because it’s extremely unfair to put Philadelphia here. There’s a point, though. It’s not that they don’t have match winners, it’s that they don’t have match winners of the same caliber as the league and continent’s best teams. It’s why they keep coming up short against teams like LAFC in tournaments. They know how to manage games, they have players who score in bunches, and Jose Martinez scores a banger a month now, but it’s tough to expect any particular player to carry this team when they need it. Again, definitely harsh. But they’ve yet to beat the very, very best.