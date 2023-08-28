Your Monday Kickoff: Which frontrunners have the best shot at winning MLS Cup?

Sounders center back Yeimar Gómez Andrade scored for both teams on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis as Minnesota and Seattle played to a 1-1 draw. The Loons ended the weekend below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, but equal on points with ninth-place Austin. Seattle sit in third place, equal on points with fourth-place RSL.

Let’s be real. Despite what you might want to believe about MLS’ unceasing ability to surprise and amaze week to week with results you’d never expect, we rarely see that manifest over the course of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs or similar knockout tournaments where teams are actively seeking to be at their best from start to finish – sorry, US Open Cup.

The “worst” MLS Cup-winning team over the last 10 years or so is…I guess 2016 Seattle? At least that’s true by points per game. And even with a pretty mediocre season-long performance, we know how good the core of that Sounders’ era ended up being. Point being, even to be the least impressive MLS Cup-winning side, you have to have the kind of talent that ends up leading an era where you win another MLS Cup, make another two and win a CCL title. Or something.

Basically, you have to be an incredibly good MLS team to make it through a gauntlet of other very good MLS teams playing at their best. There are only a few teams each year capable of doing that. You can almost always tell who those teams are. Either by the numbers or the eye test or both. With 24 games or more of data points now, I figure now might be a good time to let folks know who the 2023 teams capable of winning it all actually are.*

*NOTE: Some are more capable than others. Let’s put them in two tiers.**