Your Monday Kickoff: Unpredictability in the West & other thoughts before the transfer window opens

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

Another week gone and suddenly somehow someway we’re nearing the homestretch of the season. Finally, it feels like we truly know what every team across the league is about… until all of that gets thrown in the garbage in two days when the Secondary Transfer Window opens. Entertaining league! Hard to analyze.

Ok, worst is harsh. And the answer is no, no its not. The MLS record for conference-wide “meh” likely belongs to the 2017 West. Portland won the whole thing with 53 points, a rate of 1.56 points per game. You have to go back to the 2011 East for a smaller winning point total and that barely counts because there were only 18 teams in the league and Sporting KC were in the East. Basically, imagine this year’s good, but not great Orlando team being the best in an entire conference. Then again…Orlando’s 1.55 points per game would be third-best in this year’s West.

Did we also mention an expansion team is leading the entire thing? That’s not a knock on St. Louis, a good soccer team. That’s a big “Uhhh hey, y’all ok?” to the rest of the conference. You’re getting dunked on by a bunch of guys who spent preseason playing icebreakers just to learn each other's names. Then, at the bottom of the conference, you have Colorado and LA in a heated battle for the Wooden Spoon. It’s all kind of bleak, especially when you compare it to the battle royale happening in the East.

All that to say the final 14 games or so in the West are going to be fascinating. Will LAFC start looking like themselves again once they eventually and mercifully get a chance to rest? Will Seattle pull a Sounders Special and find their footing as we enter the final stretch? Are St. Louis going to do the dang thing and then actually have it translate to the playoffs? Have y’all bought all the Real Salt Lake stock I’ve been telling you to buy while it’s low? Will Minnesota start living up to their underlying numbers?