Your Monday Kickoff: Tournament hopes on the line in Leagues Cup group-stage finales

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

So, did we learn anything?: I won’t pretend to act surprised here. It’s been a long year in Toronto.

So, did we learn anything?: In the end, Vanzeir’s late goal didn’t mean much for New York. They were through with a draw. What it did do though is set up a surprise Hudson River Derby against NYCFC on Aug. 3 at Red Bull Arena. You have to appreciate all involved for having a sense of theater about them.

What happened?: Carlos Coronel saved a stoppage-time penalty, and, almost immediately after, Dante Vanzeir scored a late winner to give the Red Bulls the top spot in East 4.

So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. Both of these teams were a long, long way from competing with Philadelphia in this group. Querétaro will have to be sharper in the next round against Pumas.

So, did we learn anything?: The Galaxy are remarkably snake-bit. Maybe we can throw them in the pile with the other teams happy to get a break and reset before the season resumes, but it feels generous on our part. The Galaxy could have used a little momentum here. Instead, they crashed out in the least encouraging way possible. They didn’t pick up a point over two games and lost midfielder Gaston Brugman for an extended period to injury.

What happened?: The Galaxy imploded and Vancouver scored two late goals to seal a win and a spot in the knockout round.

Anyway, Monterrey are terrifying. They cruised through a group with two of the top teams in the West. I think it’s fair to call them the favorites in this competition. Good luck to the Timbers in the knockout round against them.

So, did we learn anything?: Man. Just when you think this Seattle team is going to put it together they go out and do…absolutely not that. The first six minutes were magic. But this year’s group is just missing…something. It remains very hard to pinpoint exactly what. It’s frustrating from afar, I imagine it’s more than that in Seattle.

So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. Tigres are Tigres. That’s the end of the road for the Quakes though.

The group stage comes to a close tonight. Here’s what to keep an eye out for. With a little help of course from the Daily Kickoff’s famous watchability meter, The Plusometer.

Club América vs. Columbus Crew | 8 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer score: 42/50

This one would have been higher, but both teams have already advanced to the knockout round. Still, it’s a huge test for the Crew. They’ll want to put their best foot forward against the biggest team on the continent.

Club Puebla vs. Chicago Fire FC | 8 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FS1

Plusometer score: 22/50

Chicago are at the top of the group after a win over Minnesota. They’d have to do something relatively spectacular (i.e. lose by three or more goals) to miss out on the knockout round. Puebla need a huge win.

CD Toluca vs. Colorado Rapids | 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer score: 23/50

Toluca put four up on Nashville the other night. That doesn’t bode well for the Rapids, who need to either win by two or win by one and score a ton of goals to have any hope of surviving.

Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Sporting KC | 10 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, UniMas, FS1

Plusometer score: 30/50