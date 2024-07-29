Your Monday Kickoff: Portland, NYCFC deliver against LIGA MX opposition

It will be a light Kickoff this morning as Monday night features a quick reset for fans, the first off day of Leagues Cup 2024. A reminder that following Sunday’s slate of games, MLS teams improved to 7-1 (including shootouts) against LIGA MX sides so far in the tournament. Check out the full schedule here.

There were only three games on the docket last night, including two MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. MLS sides continued their winning ways over LIGA MX foes as NYCFC hosted Querétaro and Portland Timbers met Club León.

Knotted at 3-3 in the shootout, Querétaro’s Kevin Escamilla rung the crossbar and Jovan Mijatovic followed by smashing his shot into the top-right corner to give the hosts a 4-3 edge. Luis Barraza was the hero for NYCFC, springing to his left to deny Ronaldo Cisneros and claim the shootout result.

This game offered little going forward and scoring chances came at a premium for both teams. NYCFC owned most of the ball and forced goalkeeper Guillermo Allison into some smart saves throughout the match, but were unable to break down the resolute Querétaro defense in regular time, forcing penalty kicks.

NYCFC got the win they were desperate for, picking up their first victory since July 3, albeit against a struggling Querétaro team who currently sit dead last in the LIGA MX Apertura and haven’t won a league match so far this season.

Now, the focus shifts to Toluca, the presumptive favorites in this group. We will see if Agada and the rest of the squad can carry over their fine form against one of LIGA MX’s top teams so far this season.

Agada is simply on fire right now. The Nigerian striker has scored a goal in each of his last three appearances and six in his last six matches across all competitions to help propel SKC back up the table in the Western Conference.

Chicago took an early lead on a Georgios Koutsias goal set up by a lovely clipped cross from Brian Gutiérrez. But a towering back-post header by Robert Castellanos and a scintillating diving header from Willy Agada gave Sporting a 2-1 comeback victory in front of a raucous crowd at Children’s Mercy Park.

You just cannot count Sporting Kansas City out of games lately.

The Leagues Cup was feeling generous last night, giving viewers an instant classic to close out Sunday’s slate.

The game was pretty even on paper, but León grabbed the lead after 12 minutes on a thunderous, long-range strike from Alan Medina. It looked like it might not be Portland’s night when Evander blazed a tap-in over an empty net. But only 10 minutes later, Zac McGraw leveled the contest with a header into the upper left corner.

The match looked destined for penalties until McGraw struck again in the 90th minute off another corner kick, rising highest to give the Timbers the 2-1 win at the death.

I would have assumed you were a psychic if you could’ve predicted McGraw would score two goals, one of them a last-minute winner. But Portland fans won’t care who scored them, and all that matters is they took all three points at Providence Park.