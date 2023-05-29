Your Monday Kickoff: Can St. Louis top LAFC’s historic 2018 expansion season?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

The Crew took an early lead, but Nashville scored twice off of corner kicks and added a final goal for good measure in a 3-1 win.

The Timbers took an early 1-0 lead and it pretty much only got worse from there. SKC equalized in the 33rd minute thanks to Erik Thommy and proceeded to put three more past Portland for a 4-1 win.

Nearly halfway through the year now. We’ve got a pretty good idea of who teams are at this point. There are still a few things to take away from this weekend though. Let’s talk it out.

Philadelphia went down a goal to NYCFC and, in classic Union fashion, ambushed them moments later for two consecutive goals in first-half stoppage time. They padded a one-goal lead with a penalty early in the second half and cruised to a 3-1 win. They’re now undefeated in their last seven MLS games and have taken 17 points over that span. They’ve taken 13 points from their last five games since bowing out of CCL. They’ve only allowed two goals in that span while scoring nine.

Maybe the only team that’s been hotter in that stretch is FC Cincinnati. They won yet another game by one goal this weekend and, like the Union, have taken 13 points over their last five. They’re comfortably on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings and, through 14 games, are on a record-setting pace of 2.36 points per game. Even if there are questions about their ability to continue pulling out close games, there’s no denying Cincy have been outstanding. It’s going to be an uphill battle for anyone to catch them at the top of the Eastern Conference. Even if the underlying numbers suggest Cincy will drop back to Earth a little bit.

The Union have shown no signs of a CCL hangover. They’re through any forced lineup rotation and load management that caused them to drop points early in the year. They can just be themselves at this point. That’s a terrifying prospect for the rest of the East. We’re not even at the part of the season where this team took off and started demolishing opponents by six goals every other game.

There’s a long way to go before Philly can close a nine-point gap at the top of the East. But would you really be surprised?

Well, maybe. They need to sort some things out defensively. They’ve given up a surprising amount of chances over this stretch. There’s a lot of proof of concept here though. They’re probably just going to keep grabbing points and the rest will follow later.