Diego Luna & Zavier Gozo shine in another Real Salt Lake win

Another matchday, another showcase of Real Salt Lake 's youth movement as they topped Sporting Kansas City , 3-1 , at America First Field on Saturday afternoon.

Instant impact

Luna opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a low-driven strike from outside the box, capitalizing on his first start this season.

With just two months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Luna is battling for a place on the USMNT squad. He was left off head coach Mauricio Pochettino's March roster with an injury, but a strong return to MLS play could well book his place on the World Cup squad in June.

"It was always going to be tough starting your first game, especially with the weight of expectations, not only for us here at the club, but also for the national team," RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said.