Diego Luna & Zavier Gozo shine in another Real Salt Lake win

Another matchday, another showcase of Real Salt Lake's youth movement as they topped Sporting Kansas City, 3-1, at America First Field on Saturday afternoon.
USMNT midfielder Diego Luna and breakout talent Zavier Gozo sparked Salt Lake's fourth win of the season through six matches.
Instant impact
Luna opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a low-driven strike from outside the box, capitalizing on his first start this season.
With just two months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Luna is battling for a place on the USMNT squad. He was left off head coach Mauricio Pochettino's March roster with an injury, but a strong return to MLS play could well book his place on the World Cup squad in June.
"It was always going to be tough starting your first game, especially with the weight of expectations, not only for us here at the club, but also for the national team," RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said.
"I don't think anyone, unless you've lived it, understands how heavy that is. To be able to perform and score that goal, I think took a lot of pressure off him."
New kid on the block
Gozo also got in on the fun, adding 1g/2a to further cement himself in Pablo Mastroeni's XI during his continued rise to MLS stardom.
The 19-year-old homegrown assisted on RSL's first two goals before slamming the door shut with a spectacular golazo to close out the match.
"Gozo, credit to him, he's been working on his game, and I think it shows in these moments where it's almost instinctual now. He's not overthinking anything," Mastroeni said.
"That's what young players don't do, they don't overthink anything, they just go. And Aiden [Hezarkhani]'s the same way, and Luca Moisa and the whole cast of youngers that we have, they're doing a fantastic job."
Western Conference charge
With another commanding result, RSL have climbed to fourth place in the Western Conference (13 points; 4W-1L-1D).
Despite a plethora of injuries and other obstacles that have kept them from fielding their best XI, the Claret-and-Cobalt have continued to grind out results and look to be among the most formidable teams in the West through the early going.