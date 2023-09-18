Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchday 32?

This week’s YPPOTW rundown features some of those types of contributors, because they can be crucially important at this time of year, even if all too easily overlooked.

It’s a term usually applied to the star boys, the strikers and playmakers who score and create goals, which are, of course, the coin of the realm in this game. Yet when you consider the slim margins at the top levels, those who produce big plays to deny such breakthroughs to the opposition on the defensive side are every bit as deserving of that honorific, even though they’re rarely given it.

Despite so much frustration this season, and the ugly four-game losing skid (one goal scored, 11 conceded) they rode into the weekend, the Fire still aren’t quite out of the crowded race for the Eastern Conference’s final few Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spots. This week they have Brady to thank.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper came up huge for his team at Stade Saputo on Saturday, making several outstanding saves in the game’s final minutes, and four overall, to secure a 0-0 road draw vs. CF Montréal, and his seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

Anyone who was watching can tell you: “Four saves” does not do justice to the caliber of the shot-stopping on display from the homegrown. Brady’s reflexes were superb in denying a CFM side who are borderline dominant on home soil and who on this occasion racked up 1.7 expected goals tally compared to Chicago’s 0.4.