Xherdan Shaqiri, Douglas Costa & more: Analyzing biggest MLS transfer news this week  

Let's sift through the biggest official, reported and rumored news of the last few days. Another edition of Transfer TL;DR (shoutout Andrew Wiebe).

Actual, real-life, competitive soccer kicks off next week for five MLS teams competing in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League . But transaction-related news still takes center stage.

As first reported by MLSsoccer.com, the Fire and Ligue 1's Lyon agreed to a $7.5 million transfer for Shaqiri. The player underwent his medical and will sign his contract before being officially announced as the Fire's newest star.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s $7.5 million transfer from Lyon to the Chicago Fire is done and will soon be signed & announced this week, I’m told. Sorting minor travel details. Shaqiri, will join up with new teammates soon. Two and a half weeks until Fire’s season opener & potential debut.

The soon-to-be league's newest star is on track to be fit and available to debut during the Fire's opener against Gonzalo Higuain and Inter Miami CF on Feb. 26.

Shaqiri will immediately become one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the league, with his penchant for golazos.

The attacker won the 2020-21 Premier League with Liverpool and the 2020 Champions League final with the English club, playing a key role in the famous 4-3 aggregate comeback over Barcelona, assisting the series-tying goal. He won the Champions League with Bayern Munich, as well as three league titles with the German club, plus three league titles with FC Basel, back when Fire sporting director Georg Heitz was leading the Swiss club.

Shaqiri, 30, is the captain and a constant with Switzerland's national team, which has already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He just earned his 100th cap. While his move to Lyon this summer didn't quite work out as expected, he still had five goal contributions across 684 minutes. Not a bad return.

It should go without saying, but this is a huge deal. Shaqiri plus Toronto signing Italy international Lorenzo Insigne this winter are two (hopefully) trendsetting moves.

Fabrizio Romano reports the technicalities that he will arrive on loan from Juventus for six months, then continue with LA as a free agent. It sounds complicated but the bottom line is he's here. ... And even teased it himself.

Costa is the Galaxy's third DP, alongside Chicharito and Kevin Cabral . Those three are expected to make up Greg Vanney's first-choice attacking line in his preferred 4-3-3 formation, but there are plenty of options and flexibility with the likes of Dejan Joveljic , Efrain Alvarez and Samuel Grandsir as further attackers in the group.

The Brazilian has played for Bayern, Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk after making his professional debut with Gremio. He could be a boom-or-bust type signing with his profile and talent.

Costa, 31, hasn't been so successful in recent seasons but remains a preternaturally talented attacker at the end of his prime. He's only a few years removed from a four-goal, 12-assist Serie A campaign with Juventus.

…Douglas Costa’s coming, @LAGalaxy ! Here we go 🛩🇺🇸🇧🇷 #MLS Six month loan from Juventus plus one year and half contract to be signed in the next hours. Official announcement expected this week for Brazilian winger to join Los Angeles Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/usQq1CKdQJ

The Portland Timbers' talisman is staying home.

After prolonged contract negotiations thanks to early hurdles around a medical, then a dalliance with free agency that included interest and offers from MLS, South America and elsewhere, Blanco will return to the Timbers on a two-year deal. Sources expect the agreement to be finalized and announced this week.

Blanco will be the Timbers' third DP this year – alongside Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Yimmi Chara — but he will not make more than the max-TAM charge ($1.62m), meaning the club can use all three U22 Initiative slots, per sources. It also means Portland can buy him down off a DP spot in the future. If they do that, they would need to add a Young DP to retain use of three U22 Initiative slots, something the club will be doing.

Portland already have Santiago Moreno and David Ayala occupying two U22 Initiative slots. They plan to sign a third this year, either before the Primary Transfer Window closes in mid-spring or the summer. Moreno arrived last summer and can play anywhere in the attack, while Ayala is a central midfielder who's adept at both defensive and box-to-box roles.

Blanco, 33, has been with the Timbers since 2017 and has 33 goals and 42 assists across 127 regular-season appearances. He has helped lead Portland to MLS Cup twice, in 2018 and 2021. Last season he returned from a torn ACL to great effect, accruing seven goals and seven assists in just 1,182 minutes.