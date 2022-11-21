Skip to main content
World Cup
News
Watch
Schedule
LIVE! Watchalong show featuring Bruce Arena
More News
More News
USMNT Player Ratings: Weah's goal, Zimmerman's mistake define World Cup draw
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle
Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales
Missed chance: Wales salvage draw vs. USA in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale crushes USMNT hopes with World Cup equalizer for Wales
World Cup gallery: Best images from USA's 1-1 draw vs. Wales
World Cup stunner! Tim Weah scores USMNT's first goal in Qatar
More News
Video
Video
58:43
The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
33:04
Who will win and who will shock the world? | Club & Country Today
27:17
How Ronaldo and Portugal Will Dominate Group H | Club & Country Today
1:25:39
USMNT or Canada - who will go further in the World Cup?
More Video