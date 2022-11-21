More News
More News
USMNT Player Ratings: Weah's goal, Zimmerman's mistake define World Cup draw

USMNT Player Ratings: Weah's goal, Zimmerman's mistake define World Cup draw
Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales
Missed chance: Wales salvage draw vs. USA in World Cup opener

Missed chance: Wales salvage draw vs. USA in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale crushes USMNT hopes with World Cup equalizer for Wales

Gareth Bale crushes USMNT hopes with World Cup equalizer for Wales
World Cup gallery: Best images from USA's 1-1 draw vs. Wales 

World Cup gallery: Best images from USA's 1-1 draw vs. Wales 
World Cup stunner! Tim Weah scores USMNT's first goal in Qatar

World Cup stunner! Tim Weah scores USMNT's first goal in Qatar
More News
Video
Video
The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
58:43

The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
Who will win and who will shock the world? | Club & Country Today
33:04

Who will win and who will shock the world? | Club & Country Today
How Ronaldo and Portugal Will Dominate Group H | Club & Country Today
27:17

How Ronaldo and Portugal Will Dominate Group H | Club & Country Today
USMNT or Canada - who will go further in the World Cup?
1:25:39

USMNT or Canada - who will go further in the World Cup?
More Video