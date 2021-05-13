Winning or not, FC Cincinnati supporters will bring special atmosphere to TQL Stadium

As soon as FC Cincinnati fans get the opportunity to fill TQL Stadium to the brim, they’re going to. There will only be about 6,000 season-ticket holders in attendance for the stadium’s inaugural match on Saturday (4 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) against Inter Miami CF , but when full capacity becomes feasible, 26,000 people will fill the league’s third-largest and perhaps most resplendent soccer-specific stadium. It won’t be surprising.

They own almost every single USL ticket record you can think of. They regularly outdrew MLS teams, which is amazing considering they were playing at a lower level of soccer. And then they made the jump to MLS and still drew even more fans despite enduring a painful first season on the pitch. The team were again stuck to the foot of the standings in 2020 and yet the fanbase is still rearing to go to its new stadium.

In 2018, the club averaged 25,717 fans each match. In 2018, the club still played in the USL. When Cincinnati joined MLS in 2019, they bumped that average attendance a little higher. 27,336 regularly attended matches at Nippert Stadium, their old stomping grounds. The bump in attendance continued a trend from their inaugural USL season in 2016, when a little over 17,000 came through the gates each game. Numbers rose each year after that.

“It just seemed that everybody was on bated breath with every pass and every shot. It was just kind of immediate. It was kind of odd. There were already chants and there was already fan engagement and it was just organic from the beginning.”

“It kind of just seemed like going into it that it was one of those fun things we may have for a couple of years, and it might just fade into the distance, but from the moment Sean Okoli scores the opening goal, you could see the reaction to that and the passion and how many people actually showed and how many people were actually into it,” Travis Grimes, an FCC supporter and co-host of 'You Ain’t Lion,' an FCC-based podcast said.

Around 14,000 showed up to the club’s inaugural match in USL. That’s an impressive number, but inaugural events of any kind are shiny things that usually attract people that come and go. Instead, the atmosphere brought people back which created a better atmosphere for the next game and the game after that and then suddenly you looked up and 32,500 or so are showing up to watch a US Open Cup match against Chicago .

It’s frustrating. The good news, though, is that the fan base seems to have been built out of itself. It’s been solidified and grown through a self-sustaining ecosystem that isn’t going to go away with a couple of bad seasons.

It’s a strange place to be in for a Cincinnati supporter right now. The owners are clearly invested in creating a product worthy of the fanbase. TQL Stadium — which, by all accounts, is a new standard-bearer for soccer-specific stadiums in the US — and offseason investments such as the club’s new 21-year-old Brazilian striker, Brenner , show that intent. But we’re entering Week 5 of year three in MLS and FC Cincinnati are once again in last place in the league by points and goal differential.

The quality on the field and the quantity in the stands have led to a pretty consistent set of questions from outsiders around the league, namely “How?” And, “Are you OK?”

"Everything about it felt special"

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how you have an environment like that pop up from the very beginning for a team whose stakes are inherently lower than other clubs around the continent. Some pointed to the club’s willingness to simply try to win and engage fans from the very beginning as a reason for the team resonating with a city that defines itself as blue-collar. Some pointed to the hope that comes with a new team when the Reds (MLB) and Bengals (NFL) have struggled for so long. And some pointed out that people just love any excuse to party.

The truth is probably some combination of those things and some smaller details you wouldn’t understand unless you’re a native. You don’t have to be a born and raised Cincinnatian (Cincinnatite?) to understand that it’s special, though.

For example, Kaylor Hodges reached out for this piece willing and eager to talk about FC Cincinnati. Kaylor Hodges is from Birmingham, Alabama. He has family in the area but it’s not just a passing support for a team with family ties. He’s traveled to multiple matches each season.

“Everything about it felt special. Even if the team was not great," Hodges said. “But going and being a part of the supporters’ groups and being a part of that atmosphere, it just really made me feel something I haven't felt in sports in America.”

Those supporters’ groups helping create that atmosphere through chants and tifo on The Bailey have played an obvious role in turning matchday into an event that keeps the fanbase growing. However, they also offer another glimpse into why that fanbase exists as it does. Groups like Die Innenstadt take their name and branding from the city’s German heritage, while The Briogáid (pronounced “brigade”) does the same with the city’s Irish heritage. These groups and the club as a whole offer a chance to show a love for Cincinnati that other sports may not offer and others from outside the city may not expect.