Who's ready? Celebrate MLS summer with new chapter of "Our Soccer"

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Get pumped for summer and the action-packed second half of the 2021 season with Major League Soccer's newest iteration of its brand campaign, “Our Soccer,” highlighting the distinct soccer culture and movement that exists in the US and Canada.

Titled “Who’s Ready,” the spot, released on Thursday, features stars from around the league and gives a glimpse of all there is to look forward to, including the special atmosphere of the league's three new soccer specific stadiums, amazing rituals and some of the world's top young talent.

“Who’s Ready” features Portland Timbers fan and rapper Aminé, as well as Austin FC co-owner and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. The campaign also spotlights MLS superstars, including the Mexican national team's all-time top scorer, LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, and the league’s newest sensations, such as Orlando City SC’s Daryl Dike and San Jose Earthquakes' Cade Cowell.

“MLS represents an energy and experience in sports that is really incredible,” said rapper Aminé in a league release. “Growing up in Portland, it was impossible to miss the influence the Timbers had on the city. With their success in MLS, we can be even more proud of how we represent our community. I'm excited to be a part of the game that's bringing everyone together.”

The campaign will run on MLS partner networks including ESPN, FOX Sports, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports, on regional sports networks and across international broadcast partner platforms, as well as on the league’s digital channels.

“The launch of ‘Who’s Ready’ brings to life our special version of the global game that continues to evolve and permeate throughout the League and reminds us all what it is like to be a fan in MLS,” said David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing. “It’s a whirlwind tour of everything that makes MLS different. Our rituals, our culture, our communities, and personalities.”

The “Our Soccer” brand campaign, produced by THE FADER and Cornerstone, MLS’ creative agency of record, debuted in 2018 with Atlanta-based rapper and Atlanta United fan 2 Chainz and singer, songwriter, producer, and LA Galaxy fan Miguel. The sport in 2019 was fronted by the multi-platinum Latin music superstar Prince Royce. The League’s 25th Season campaign featured Matthew McConaughey. To signal MLS’ return in 2021, "Ready for It," launched and captured the one-of-a-kind spirit of MLS on and off the field.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
When Berhalter went to Qatar: A camp that never was and the lessons learned
Gold Cup

When Berhalter went to Qatar: A camp that never was and the lessons learned
Eight potential MLS transfer targets from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Eight potential MLS transfer targets from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
Who's ready? Celebrate MLS summer with new chapter of "Our Soccer"

Who's ready? Celebrate MLS summer with new chapter of "Our Soccer"
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami match rescheduled for Oct. 19

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami match rescheduled for Oct. 19
Official: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
Back to Colorado: Rapids acquire Dominique Badji in trade with Nashville SC
Transfer Tracker

Back to Colorado: Rapids acquire Dominique Badji in trade with Nashville SC
More News
Video
Video
WHO'S READY: MLS ALL SUMMER
0:30

WHO'S READY: MLS ALL SUMMER
Who Ya Got? Daryl Dike or Ricardo Pepi?! Both strikers make their case for 22under22 top spots!
1:00

Who Ya Got? Daryl Dike or Ricardo Pepi?! Both strikers make their case for 22under22 top spots!
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. MIN | July 28, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. MIN | July 28, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | July 28, 2021
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | July 28, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.