Who's ready? Celebrate MLS summer with new chapter of "Our Soccer"

Get pumped for summer and the action-packed second half of the 2021 season with Major League Soccer's newest iteration of its brand campaign, “Our Soccer,” highlighting the distinct soccer culture and movement that exists in the US and Canada.

Titled “Who’s Ready,” the spot, released on Thursday, features stars from around the league and gives a glimpse of all there is to look forward to, including the special atmosphere of the league's three new soccer specific stadiums, amazing rituals and some of the world's top young talent.

“MLS represents an energy and experience in sports that is really incredible,” said rapper Aminé in a league release. “Growing up in Portland, it was impossible to miss the influence the Timbers had on the city. With their success in MLS, we can be even more proud of how we represent our community. I'm excited to be a part of the game that's bringing everyone together.”

The campaign will run on MLS partner networks including ESPN, FOX Sports, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports, on regional sports networks and across international broadcast partner platforms, as well as on the league’s digital channels.

“The launch of ‘Who’s Ready’ brings to life our special version of the global game that continues to evolve and permeate throughout the League and reminds us all what it is like to be a fan in MLS,” said David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing. “It’s a whirlwind tour of everything that makes MLS different. Our rituals, our culture, our communities, and personalities.”