Who got cut & who made the cut: Breaking down Berhalter's USMNT Gold Cup roster

What I’m here to do is try to pull apart a few of the mysteries baked into this 23-man group, which is a little unbalanced in places, very unproven in others and filled with potential throughout.

(*) Don’t get hung up on that, though! World Cup qualifying is going to be a grind, and we’re almost never going to see the type of first-choice XIs folks like to tweet out. Berhalter’s going to have to mix-and-match, and depth is going to be paramount. So remember that more than anything else, this is a way to both cultivate and integrate that depth.

So you can think of it as an A Team and a B Team if you like*. I’m comfortable with that designation even if a handful of the guys on the US roster announced on Wednesday are probably more worthy of the “A” tier designation than “B” but whatever. I’m not here to split hairs.

US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has been pretty open about his plans for this summer all along: The Nations League roster would be primarily composed of first-choice players and many of the top back-ups, while the Gold Cup roster would be composed of players in the hunt for one of those back-up jobs -- or in a few cases, in the hunt for a spot in the first XI.

Worth noting: Turner and the current No. 1, Zack Steffen, are both God-Tier penalty stoppers. God-Tier, however, is below Melia-Tier. He’s 6-0 in PK shootouts, including twice when he’s shut the opposition out entirely (the only two times that’s happened to an MLS team in any competition, ever). Just 12 of the 26 non-shootout penalties he's faced in his MLS career haven’t been converted -- so it’s damn near a coin flip, which is by far the best rate in league history among keepers who have faced at least 10 penalties.

I did not expect to see Tim Melia ’s ( Sporting Kansas City ) name on this list, but am slightly bummed at his omission. The 35-year-old has been one of the best ‘keepers in MLS since he finally won the job with Sporting back in 2015, but has yet to earn a cap. I hope he gets one eventually.

Nobody, really. Berhalter wasn’t going to take David Ochoa ( Real Salt Lake ) to ride the bench again after giving him his first taste with the first team in June, and while Bill Hamid ( D.C. United ) has an argument, Berhalter’s seen him plenty of times before.

I expected to see Johnson , a reliable veteran, in as a back-up. I was on the fence about seeing Brad Guzan ( Atlanta United ), but he's played really, really well this year and is, like Johnson, a reliable back-up.

Play around with their model a little bit and you’ll see that the two best full seasons in their database, which goes back to 2013, belong to Turner. His first season as a starter -- 2018 -- was also an all-timer, and he’s on track for another one this year.

This is obviously Turner ’s chance to push his way into the discussion for the No. 1 kit. I’ll be surprised if he’s not the starter throughout this tournament, and nobody should be all that surprised if he claims the starting spot long-term. As our friends over at AmericanSoccerAnalysis wrote last week when unveiling their new “Goals Added” model for goalkeeper analysis: ”When aggregating regular-season player performance over the past three seasons, there’s Matt Turner, and then there’s nobody, and then there’s Steve Clark.”

The USMNT is on the verge of being absolutely loaded at left back. That sure does feel like one of the signs of the apocalypse.

This is 100% as expected, and I’m pretty sure each of these guys have a chance to play their way into the first XI, or at the very least into the gameday roster during most qualifiers.

The other potential option here was young Justin Che ( FC Dallas ), who is on Bayern Munich’s radar in a big way and probably has the highest ceiling of any young US center back. But he’s been playing as a right back or right wingback, and he looks very much like a talented young player in need of lots of reps and some time in the gym.

Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur) could have been here, but both are going to be in preseason at new clubs. It makes much more sense to let them get their feet under them there and play their way into the mix based upon their league form.

Glad (RSL), Pineda ( Chicago Fire FC ) and Trusty ( Colorado Rapids ) are the three that come to mind. Henry Kessler (New England) was also on the 60-man preliminary roster, but he’s no longer a full-time starter with the Revs, so I don’t think there was a super strong argument to bring him here.

Bear in mind that Berhalter has toggled between a back-four and a back-three, and that Sands has generally played most of his CB minutes in the middle of a back-three. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that look at least once this tournament, though that would leave the US pretty thin on backline depth.

So using the fourth spot on the CB depth chart at the Gold Cup to give Pines an at-bat and see if he’s got the potential to help during qualifying is just fine by me.

Donovan Pines was a surprise selection to me as the fourth center back. He only just returned to D.C. United's lineup after a lengthy injury absence, and he hasn’t exactly been flawless. That said, none of the other plausible candidates in his age group -- Justen Glad , Mauricio Pineda , Auston Trusty , a few others -- have stood out with their play this year, and most of them have already gotten a real look at one point or another.

For me, Sands was just as easy a choice, though the make-up of the roster suggests he’s going to be more of a center back than a defensive midfielder. I prefer Sands as a no-nonsense, clean-everything-up ball-winning No. 6, but the simple fact is that he’s had more run as a center back this year, and the US are thinner at center back. Sands can fill spots on the depth chart at both spots, but with only four center backs heading to the Gold Cup, and Sands as one of them, it seems fairly clear he won’t be spending much (any?) time in midfield next month.

Zimmerman and Robinson were both mortal locks for this roster given their experience, respective club form over the past three years and potential fit next to the likes of John Brooks, Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie or Chris Richards in qualifying. I’m sure these were two of the easiest choices on the roster for Berhalter.

Is Tata Martino recruiting Araujo for El Tri? That's also plausible, and something to think about here and all the way until Araujo is officially cap-tied.

Is this just a case of Berhalter not wanting to take a kid who's finally earning impactful first-team minute for his club away from that club for a month in the middle of the season when he's likely to get only backup minutes with the US? Perhaps. Does he just think Moore is better than Araujo and more likely to help this summer and down the line into qualifiers? That's plausible.

But I think the one we all expected to see here is Julian Araujo ( LA Galaxy ). The 19-year-old is finally in the XI every week as an actual right back, and while his season hasn't been perfect, Greg Vanney's trusted him through some early rough patches and the kid's performances have evened out. Even the most ardent Galaxy-hater would agree that he's on an upward trajectory, and his ceiling is considerable.

Aaron Herrera (RSL) has had an up-and-down spring. Kyle Duncan (RBNY) hasn’t, and there’s a solid argument for him to be a part of any US camp that precedes a game against a minnow because he is just devastating attacking off the dribble. But I understand not wanting such an obvious specialist when there are more well-rounded options.

Getting him in here makes a decent amount of sense even if we're talking about a guy who's battling for the fourth or fifth spot on the depth chart overall.

But he is a reliable overlapping threat, an excellent crosser of the ball and isn't in danger of losing his job or playing time if he misses preseason. He could also conceivably help in qualifiers, and is unlikely to be significantly off the pace in this tournament should Cannon take a knock or need some rest.

Moore, who plays for CD Tenerife in the Segunda Division (Spain's second tier) was a bit of a surprise to me given he has played no part under Berhalter and isn't a young player bristling with talent.

That said, I have also heard that nothing is imminent, so here he is.

Cannon’s one of just three European-based players on the roster, which lets you know exactly how things went at Boavista this year. They stayed up and Cannon was a big part of that, but nobody should be shocked if he’s wearing another club’s colors when the next season starts. Based upon everything I’ve read and heard, Boavista need to make some money and transferring guys with legit interest (keep an eye on Serie A for Cannon) is the typical way of doing so.

Gregg Berhalter on Julian Araujo not being on the Gold Cup squad. Looks like it was JA's decision: “It’s a case of him being a dual-national and not being fully ready to commit to the team. He knew the Gold Cup would lock him in permanently and he wasn’t ready to make that step"

And here’s where things get a little bit weird. Yueill plays defensive midfield in Berhalter’s scheme as a regista -- a sole back point whose job is to 1) protect the center backs, and 2) set the tempo. He has mostly done this well in his US appearances, and it’s telling that quite often over the past two years the US’ ability to control the tempo has disappeared once he was subbed.

But Yueill, one of the few holdovers from the Nations League roster, was poor in the friendly against Switzerland and then borderline catastrophic in the Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras. Those 150 pretty bad minutes clearly weren’t enough to remove him from Berhalter’s plans entirely, but I do think that based upon what we saw at the Nations League, Acosta is No. 2 on the No. 6 depth chart, and thus No. 1 for this tournament.

That said, Acosta plays the role differently from Yueill. He’s a more dynamic dribbler and has better defensive range, but he’s a much lower-usage player on both sides of the ball, and has never been a tempo-setter with his passing. It’s telling that when Berhalter has used Acosta as a d-mid it’s been as the more defensive of two players in a double pivot rather than as a true back point to run the show.

I do want to see Acosta get some reps there to see if he can be that kind of player. Maybe he’ll have the kind of revelatory performance that Williamson did when he was put in at the back point for Portland earlier this year when Gio Savarese inverted his midfield triangle, flipping from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3.

Williamson was breathtaking. The eye-catching thing was how effortlessly he advanced the ball off the dribble, collapsing the defense and finding the right pass time after time, but the truly encouraging things were his tempo-setting (he was all over the ball, and reliably made simple plays that put his teammates in good posts) and his defense. He won damn near every duel he got into as a No. 6 and looked natural conducting things from the back.

The same can be said about Busio on that latter point. He’s turned from a toolsy, talented youth player without a clear position into someone who is very obviously a regista, even if his defensive acumen (he fixates on the ball and doesn’t check his shoulder; he loses too many challenges; when he loses a challenge, he doesn’t work like hell to get back into the play) is a work in progress.

If/when Busio does get on the field this summer, it’ll almost certainly be in the same role that Yueill’s played for the better part of two years now. And like Yueill, he will need a bodyguard or two in central midfield.

The other thing to consider here is that all four of these guys can and have played as a No. 8, some of them much more often than they’ve played as a No. 6. The truth is I expect Williamson and Busio to get more of their minutes this summer in that No. 8 role, but I am much more interested in each, long-term, as potential No. 6s.

And remember that if none of the above actually works, Berhalter can toss Sands out there as a 6 and not worry at all about anything with regard to defense at that spot.

Who missed out?

Leon Flach (Philadelphia Union) is a promising young player I think most would’ve expected to be here, but he’s a less dynamic passer than the four plausible d-mids on the roster and we know that Berhalter has almost always defaulted toward the more dynamic possession players rather than the more dynamic defensive players for this role. I do think Flach will get a chance soon, but I’m not shocked it won’t be next month.