Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 33

By MLSsoccer staff

There are only three more matchdays left in the 2021 season and teams are starting to secure Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots.

Below is a list of teams that can clinch a seed or spot in the playoffs and a list of teams that can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention during MLS Week 33.

TEAMS THAT CAN CLINCH A SEED
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Colorado win or tie vs. New England Revolution

or POR lose/tie:

  • Portland lose or tie vs. San Jose

or LA lose/tie:

  • LA lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Kansas City win or tie vs. LA

or POR lose/tie:

  • Portland lose or tie vs. San Jose
TEAMS THAT CAN CLINCH
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. New York City lose or tie vs. Chicago

or:

  1. Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. Atlanta lose or tie vs. Miami

or:

  1. Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. New York lose or tie vs. D.C.

or:

  1. Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. Orlando lose or tie vs. Columbus

or NSH tie and other teams tie/lose:

  1. Nashville tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. D.C.-New York tie AND
  3. Atlanta lose vs. Miami
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Orlando win vs. Columbus AND
  2. D.C.-New York tie AND
  3. Atlanta lose vs. Miami
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Philadelphia win vs. Toronto

or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Philadelphia tie vs. Toronto AND
  2. D.C.-New York tie AND
  3. Atlanta lose vs. Miami

or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Philadelphia tie vs. Toronto AND
  2. D.C.-New York tie AND
  3. Orlando lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  4. Nashville lose or tie vs. Cincinnati

or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Philadelphia tie vs. Toronto AND
  2. D.C. lose vs. New York AND
  3. Orlando lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  4. Nashville lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  5. Atlanta lose vs. Miami
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Portland win vs. San Jose AND
  2. Minnesota lose vs. Vancouver AND
  3. LA lose vs. Kansas City AND
  4. LAFC lose or tie vs. Seattle
TEAMS THAT CAN BE ELIMINATED
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  1. Columbus lose vs. Orlando AND
  2. D.C. win vs. New York AND
  3. New York City win or tie vs. Chicago

or:

  1. Columbus lose vs. Orlando AND
  2. D.C. win vs. New York AND
  3. Miami win vs. Atlanta

or:

  1. Columbus lose vs. Orlando AND
  2. New York City win or tie vs. Chicago AND
  3. Atlanta win vs. Miami

or CLB tie and other teams win:

  1. Columbus tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. New York City win vs. Chicago AND
  3. New York win vs. D.C. AND
  4. Atlanta win vs. Miami
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  1. Miami lose vs. Atlanta AND
  2. New York City win or tie vs. Chicago AND
  3. New York win or tie vs. D.C.
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • San Jose lose or tie vs. Portland
