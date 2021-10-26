Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 33

There are only three more matchdays left in the 2021 season and teams are starting to secure Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots.
Below is a list of teams that can clinch a seed or spot in the playoffs and a list of teams that can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention during MLS Week 33.
Colorado will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Colorado win or tie vs. New England Revolution
or POR lose/tie:
- Portland lose or tie vs. San Jose
or LA lose/tie:
- LA lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Kansas City will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Kansas City win or tie vs. LA
or POR lose/tie:
- Portland lose or tie vs. San Jose
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
- New York City lose or tie vs. Chicago
or:
- Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. Miami
or:
- Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
- New York lose or tie vs. D.C.
or:
- Nashville win vs. Cincinnati AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Columbus
or NSH tie and other teams tie/lose:
- Nashville tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- D.C.-New York tie AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Miami
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Orlando win vs. Columbus AND
- D.C.-New York tie AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Miami
Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Philadelphia win vs. Toronto
or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Philadelphia tie vs. Toronto AND
- D.C.-New York tie AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Miami
or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Philadelphia tie vs. Toronto AND
- D.C.-New York tie AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- Nashville lose or tie vs. Cincinnati
or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Philadelphia tie vs. Toronto AND
- D.C. lose vs. New York AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- Nashville lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Miami
- Portland win vs. San Jose AND
- Minnesota lose vs. Vancouver AND
- LA lose vs. Kansas City AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Seattle
Columbus will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Columbus lose vs. Orlando AND
- D.C. win vs. New York AND
- New York City win or tie vs. Chicago
or:
- Columbus lose vs. Orlando AND
- D.C. win vs. New York AND
- Miami win vs. Atlanta
or:
- Columbus lose vs. Orlando AND
- New York City win or tie vs. Chicago AND
- Atlanta win vs. Miami
or CLB tie and other teams win:
- Columbus tie vs. Orlando AND
- New York City win vs. Chicago AND
- New York win vs. D.C. AND
- Atlanta win vs. Miami
Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Miami lose vs. Atlanta AND
- New York City win or tie vs. Chicago AND
- New York win or tie vs. D.C.
San Jose will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- San Jose lose or tie vs. Portland