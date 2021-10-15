Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 30

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Coming out of the October international break, MLS is entering the highest-stakes portion of the regular season this weekend. Here's the Week 30 outlook for teams that can do everything from secure a top-four seed in a competitive West to find themselves out of playoff contention if a series of outcomes conspire against them. Two teams already in the playoff conversation can make it official even if they don't win their Week 30 matches.

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Seattle win or tie vs. Houston

or the following teams lose/tie:

  • Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Colorado AND
  • LA lose or tie vs. Portland

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Kansas City win or tie vs. Vancouver

or LA lose:

  • LA lose vs. Portland

or MIN lose:

  • Minnesota lose or tie vs. Austin
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Colorado win vs. Salt Lake

if COL tie vs RSL:

  • Colorado tie vs. Salt Lake AND
  • Vancouver lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
  • LA lose vs. Portland

if COL tie vs RSL:

  • Colorado tie vs. Salt Lake AND
  • Minnesota lose vs. Austin AND
  • LA lose vs. Portland AND
  • LAFC lose or tie vs. San Jose

if COL tie vs RSL:

  • Colorado tie vs. Salt Lake AND
  • Vancouver lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
  • Minnesota lose or tie vs. Austin

if the following teams lose/tie:

  • Vancouver lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
  • Minnesota lose vs. Austin AND
  • San Jose lose or tie vs. LAFC
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Toronto will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Toronto lose vs. Atlanta

if TOR tie vs ATL:

  • Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
  • Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
  • Columbus win vs. Miami CF

if TOR tie vs ATL:

  • Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
  • Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
  • New York win or tie vs. New York City

if TOR tie vs ATL:

  • Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
  • Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
  • D.C. win or tie vs. Nashville

if TOR tie vs ATL:

  • Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
  • Miami win vs. Columbus AND
  • New York win vs. New York City AND
  • Montréal tie vs. Philadelphia AND
  • D.C. win or tie vs. Nashville

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC

Chicago will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Chicago lose or tie vs. New England

If D.C. win vs NSH:

  • D.C. win vs. Nashville AND
  • Atlanta win vs. Toronto AND
  • Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
  • Orlando win or tie vs. Cincinnati

If D.C. win vs NSH:

  • D.C. win vs. Nashville AND
  • New York City win vs. New York AND
  • Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
  • Orlando win or tie vs. Cincinnati

If D.C. tie vs NSH:

  • D.C. tie vs. Nashville AND
  • New York win vs. New York City AND
  • Atlanta win vs. Toronto AND
  • Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
  • Orlando win or tie vs. Cincinnati
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Austin lose vs. Minnesota AND
  • LA win vs. Portland AND
  • Salt Lake win vs. Colorado

or:

  • Austin lose vs. Minnesota AND
  • LA win vs. Portland AND
  • Salt Lake tie vs. Colorado AND
  • Vancouver win vs. Kansas City AND
  • San Jose win vs. LAFC
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Houston lose vs. Seattle

if HOU tie vs SEA:

  • Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
  • Salt Lake win or tie vs. Colorado AND
  • Vancouver win vs. Kansas City

if HOU tie vs SEA:

  • Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
  • Salt Lake win or tie vs. Colorado AND
  • LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
  • Minnesota win vs. Austin

if HOU tie vs SEA:

  • Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
  • Salt Lake win or tie vs. Colorado AND
  • LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
  • LAFC win vs. San Jose

if HOU tie vs SEA:

  • Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
  • LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
  • Minnesota win vs. Austin AND
  • Vancouver win vs. Kansas City

if HOU tie vs SEA:

  • Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
  • LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
  • Minnesota win vs. Austin AND
  • San Jose win vs. LAFC

if HOU tie vs SEA:

  • Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
  • LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
  • Minnesota tie vs. Austin AND
  • Vancouver win vs. Kansas City AND
  • LAFC win vs. San Jose

if the following teams lose/tie:

  • Salt Lake win vs. Colorado AND
  • LA win vs. Portland AND
  • Minnesota win vs. Austin AND
  • Vancouver win vs. Kansas City
Playoff Scenarios MLS Cup Playoffs Seattle Sounders FC Sporting Kansas City Colorado Rapids Toronto FC Chicago Fire FC Austin FC Houston Dynamo FC

