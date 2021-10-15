Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 30

Coming out of the October international break, MLS is entering the highest-stakes portion of the regular season this weekend. Here's the Week 30 outlook for teams that can do everything from secure a top-four seed in a competitive West to find themselves out of playoff contention if a series of outcomes conspire against them. Two teams already in the playoff conversation can make it official even if they don't win their Week 30 matches.
RELATED:
- Playoff Bracket
- Playoff Schedule
- Standings (use the "Live") button for live standings
Seattle will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Seattle win or tie vs. Houston
or the following teams lose/tie:
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Colorado AND
- LA lose or tie vs. Portland
Kansas City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Kansas City win or tie vs. Vancouver
or LA lose:
- LA lose vs. Portland
or MIN lose:
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. Austin
Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Colorado win vs. Salt Lake
if COL tie vs RSL:
- Colorado tie vs. Salt Lake AND
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
- LA lose vs. Portland
if COL tie vs RSL:
- Colorado tie vs. Salt Lake AND
- Minnesota lose vs. Austin AND
- LA lose vs. Portland AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. San Jose
if COL tie vs RSL:
- Colorado tie vs. Salt Lake AND
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. Austin
if the following teams lose/tie:
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
- Minnesota lose vs. Austin AND
- San Jose lose or tie vs. LAFC
Toronto will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Toronto lose vs. Atlanta
if TOR tie vs ATL:
- Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
- Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
- Columbus win vs. Miami CF
if TOR tie vs ATL:
- Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
- Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
- New York win or tie vs. New York City
if TOR tie vs ATL:
- Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
- Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
- D.C. win or tie vs. Nashville
if TOR tie vs ATL:
- Toronto tie vs. Atlanta AND
- Miami win vs. Columbus AND
- New York win vs. New York City AND
- Montréal tie vs. Philadelphia AND
- D.C. win or tie vs. Nashville
Chicago will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Chicago lose or tie vs. New England
If D.C. win vs NSH:
- D.C. win vs. Nashville AND
- Atlanta win vs. Toronto AND
- Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
- Orlando win or tie vs. Cincinnati
If D.C. win vs NSH:
- D.C. win vs. Nashville AND
- New York City win vs. New York AND
- Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
- Orlando win or tie vs. Cincinnati
If D.C. tie vs NSH:
- D.C. tie vs. Nashville AND
- New York win vs. New York City AND
- Atlanta win vs. Toronto AND
- Montréal win vs. Philadelphia AND
- Orlando win or tie vs. Cincinnati
Austin will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Austin lose vs. Minnesota AND
- LA win vs. Portland AND
- Salt Lake win vs. Colorado
or:
- Austin lose vs. Minnesota AND
- LA win vs. Portland AND
- Salt Lake tie vs. Colorado AND
- Vancouver win vs. Kansas City AND
- San Jose win vs. LAFC
Houston will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Houston lose vs. Seattle
if HOU tie vs SEA:
- Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
- Salt Lake win or tie vs. Colorado AND
- Vancouver win vs. Kansas City
if HOU tie vs SEA:
- Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
- Salt Lake win or tie vs. Colorado AND
- LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota win vs. Austin
if HOU tie vs SEA:
- Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
- Salt Lake win or tie vs. Colorado AND
- LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
- LAFC win vs. San Jose
if HOU tie vs SEA:
- Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
- LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota win vs. Austin AND
- Vancouver win vs. Kansas City
if HOU tie vs SEA:
- Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
- LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota win vs. Austin AND
- San Jose win vs. LAFC
if HOU tie vs SEA:
- Houston tie vs. Seattle AND
- LA win or tie vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota tie vs. Austin AND
- Vancouver win vs. Kansas City AND
- LAFC win vs. San Jose
if the following teams lose/tie:
- Salt Lake win vs. Colorado AND
- LA win vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota win vs. Austin AND
- Vancouver win vs. Kansas City