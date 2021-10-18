What your club is wearing for MLS Week 31

Atlanta vs New York City - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Cincinnati vs Chicago - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

D.C. vs New England - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Miami vs Toronto - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Orlando vs Montreal - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

Dallas vs LAFC - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Minnesota vs Philadelphia - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Houston vs LA - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

Nashville vs Columbus - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Colorado vs Seattle - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Portland vs Vancouver - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising