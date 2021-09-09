What your club is wearing for MLS Week 25

Columbus vs New York - Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

New York City vs Dallas - Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Toronto vs Miami - Tuesday at 3:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Atlanta vs Cincinnati - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

D.C. vs Chicago - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Orlando vs Montreal - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Kansas City vs Minnesota - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Austin vs LAFC - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Portland vs Colorado - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

LA vs Houston - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

San Jose vs Salt Lake - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE