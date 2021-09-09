Jerseys

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 25

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Columbus vs New York - Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-316---CLB-vs-RBNY-Notice

New York City vs Dallas - Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-314---NYC-vs-DAL-Notice

Toronto vs Miami - Tuesday at 3:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-315---TOR-vs-MIA-Notice

Atlanta vs Cincinnati - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-317---ATL-vs-CIN-Notice

D.C. vs Chicago - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-320---DC-vs-CHI-Notice

Orlando vs Montreal - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-319---ORL-vs-MTL-Notice

Kansas City vs Minnesota - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-321---SKC-vs-MIN-Notice

Austin vs LAFC - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-322---ATX-vs-LAFC-Notice

Portland vs Colorado - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-323---POR-vs-COL-Notice

LA vs Houston - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-325---LA-vs-HOU-Notice

San Jose vs Salt Lake - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-326---SJ-vs-RSL-Notice
Jerseys

Advertising

Related Stories

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 23
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 22 - MLS Heineken Rivalry Week
Kit Matchup: What MLS and LIGA MX are wearing for the All-Star Game

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Three takeaways from the USMNT's stabilizing WCQ win at Honduras
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three takeaways from the USMNT's stabilizing WCQ win at Honduras
USMNT player ratings: Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson spark incredible comeback at Honduras
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT player ratings: Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson spark incredible comeback at Honduras
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 25

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 25
Recap: Honduras 1, United States 4
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Recap: Honduras 1, United States 4
Three takeaways from Canada's emphatic WCQ win over El Salvador
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Three takeaways from Canada's emphatic WCQ win over El Salvador
Charlie Davies offers moving perspective on Weston McKennie USMNT controversy

Charlie Davies offers moving perspective on Weston McKennie USMNT controversy
More News
Video
Video
BRICK WALLS! Tim Melia and Sean Johnson top shutout charts in August
1:03

BRICK WALLS! Tim Melia and Sean Johnson top shutout charts in August
Goalkeeper of the Year candidates in Week 23? Check them out in What A Save!
1:29

Goalkeeper of the Year candidates in Week 23? Check them out in What A Save!
"They Gotta Do a Little Bit of Growing Up": Bruce Arena on What This USMNT Needs
35:06

"They Gotta Do a Little Bit of Growing Up": Bruce Arena on What This USMNT Needs
Good Defense. BETTER OFFENSE! Vote for your Goal of the Week
1:35

Good Defense. BETTER OFFENSE! Vote for your Goal of the Week
More Video