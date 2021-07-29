What your club is wearing for MLS Week 17

New England vs Nashville - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Columbus vs D.C. - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Montreal vs Atlanta - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Philadelphia vs Toronto - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Chicago vs New York City - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

New York vs Cincinnati - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Orlando vs Miami - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Austin vs Houston - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Seattle vs Dallas - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

LA vs Salt Lake - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

LAFC vs Kansas City - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

