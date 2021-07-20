What your club is wearing for MLS Week 14

Vancouver vs Houston - Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Columbus vs Nashville - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Miami vs New England - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE
New York City vs Montreal - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Toronto vs New York - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Chicago vs D.C. - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Cincinnati vs Atlanta - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on FS1, FOX Deportes
Kansas City vs San Jose - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Colorado vs Dallas - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Salt Lake vs LA - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE
Portland vs LAFC - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET onFS1, FOX Deportes
Orlando vs Philadelphia - Thursday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Austin vs Seattle - Thursday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes