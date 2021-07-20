Jerseys

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 14

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Vancouver vs Houston - Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-184---VAN-vs-HOU-Notice

Columbus vs Nashville - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-178---CLB-vs-NSH-Notice

Miami vs New England - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-179---MIA-vs-NE-Notice

New York City vs Montreal - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-176---NYC-vs-MTL-Notice

Toronto vs New York - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-177---TOR-vs-RBNY-Notice

Chicago vs D.C. - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-180---CHI-vs-DC-Notice

Cincinnati vs Atlanta - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on FS1, FOX Deportes

MLS-175---CIN-vs-ATL-Notice

Kansas City vs San Jose - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-181---SKC-vs-SJ-Notice

Colorado vs Dallas - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-182---COL-vs-DAL-Notice

Salt Lake vs LA - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-183---RSL-vs-LA-Notice

Portland vs LAFC - Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET onFS1, FOX Deportes

kit-matchups

Orlando vs Philadelphia - Thursday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

MLS-186---ORL-vs-PHI-Notice

Austin vs Seattle - Thursday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

MLS-187---ATX-vs-SEA-Notice
Jerseys

