"We need to win": Both New York Red Bulls, NYCFC feel playoff, derby pressure

Don't look now, but if the New York Red Bulls defeat NYCFC in this weekend's third Hudson River Derby in less than a month, the two rivals will be level on points.

It's a scenario that seemed positively unfathomable a month ago.

Back then, NYCFC were flying high and the New York Red Bulls had just wrapped up a run of one win in 11 matches this summer. In the six games since, the Red Bulls have picked up four wins and two draws, vaulting up the standings while NYCFC have slipped to just one win in their last eight.

A few of those results came against each other, including their last meetings — back-to-back games on September 22 and 25 — the first of which came shrouded in controversy. NYCFC were nursing a one-goal lead in the second half when Keaton Parks was controversially shown a straight red card in the second half. They hung on in stoppage time, before a VAR decision ruled Maxime Chanot committed a handball deep into stoppage time — and gave him his second yellow of the match and thus another red — before Patryk Klimala buried the equalizer from the spot in the 12th (!) minute of stoppage time.

Frustrated though they still may be, NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila is trying to look forward.