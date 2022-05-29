WATCH: Austin FC's Brad Stuver denies Chicharito from the spot again!

The Austin FC goalkeeper denied the Mexican international striker's attempt just three minutes into Sunday's match against the LA Galaxy for Week 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The save was nearly identical to Stuver's denial in the 2021 season on Week 5 at the same stadium. In both attempts, Chicharito attempted a low shot to the bottom right corner, but Stuver scrambled across the goal and parried the shot away with a strong hand.