WATCH: Austin FC's Brad Stuver denies Chicharito from the spot again!

By Ben Wright @benwright

Brad Stuver seems to have Chicharito's number from the penalty spot.

The Austin FC goalkeeper denied the Mexican international striker's attempt just three minutes into Sunday's match against the LA Galaxy for Week 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The save was nearly identical to Stuver's denial in the 2021 season on Week 5 at the same stadium. In both attempts, Chicharito attempted a low shot to the bottom right corner, but Stuver scrambled across the goal and parried the shot away with a strong hand.

LA Galaxy Austin FC

Super Sub: LA Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljić makes history off the bench
LA Galaxy eye fast lane against Austin FC after emotional El Trafico win
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
