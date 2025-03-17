Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4

We'll be hard-pressed to have four more aesthetically pleasing nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday than those offered up for Matchday 4. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Hassani Dotson: There might not be a better strike of a ball than the one that came off of Dotson’s right foot, a thunderous first-time volley into the left corner that put Minnesota United in front in what turned into a wild 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City.

Alonso Martínez: New York City FC secured all three points against the New England Revolution thanks to this stunning scissor kick by the Costa Rican international, the decisive goal in a 2-1 win at Yankee Stadium.

Cristian Arango: The Colombian striker sliced his way into Matchday 4 nominees with a scissor kick of his own, latching onto a Cristian Espinoza corner kick to power home the first-half equalizer in San Jose's 2-1 loss vs. the Colorado Rapids.