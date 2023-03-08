Matchday

Very good dog steals ball during Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza CCL game

In Concacaf Champions League play, especially for Major League Soccer teams away from home, it's difficult enough to keep the ball.

A pitch invader of sorts made that task even harder for the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday night at Estadio Cuscatlán in El Salvador.

Play was halted in the 68th minute against Alianza FC, when a dog raced onto the field and sprinted right after the match ball, looking to take a bite of it before being carried off moments later.

The dog, unfortunately, did not get to keep the ball. But rumor has it Union head coach Jim Curtin was impressed with the dog's pressing and work rate as their Round of 16 first-leg match finished 0-0.

Until next time, pup. We know you've got that dawg in you.

