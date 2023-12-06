Vancouver Whitecaps re-sign Sebastian Berhalter

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have re-signed midfielder Sebastian Berhalter through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
Berhalter, who was out of contract after the 2023 MLS season, is coming off a career year in Vancouver. He tallied 2g/2a in 28 regular-season games (11 starts).
“Sebastian has continued to make tremendous strides since joining our club in February 2022 and especially in the last season," Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. "Still only 22, Sebastian has shown to be a key piece in our group with a willingness to contribute wherever needed.
"He is very mature for his age, works extremely hard and will always push himself to be better. We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement and we now look forward to seeing him continue his development as he helps us achieve our goals in the coming years."
Berhalter was signed as a homegrown player by the Columbus Crew before their MLS Cup-winning season in 2020. He's reached 2g/3a in 73 games (31 starts) during his MLS career, having also played for Austin FC in 2021.
Next year, Berhalter and Vancouver will look to build off earning the Western Conference's No. 6 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. As reigning Canadian Championship winners, they'll compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
