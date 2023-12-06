Vancouver Whitecaps re-sign Sebastian Berhalter

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have re-signed midfielder Sebastian Berhalter through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Berhalter, who was out of contract after the 2023 MLS season, is coming off a career year in Vancouver. He tallied 2g/2a in 28 regular-season games (11 starts).

“Sebastian has continued to make tremendous strides since joining our club in February 2022 and especially in the last season," Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. "Still only 22, Sebastian has shown to be a key piece in our group with a willingness to contribute wherever needed.