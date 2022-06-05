Vancouver Whitecaps magic shows vs. RSL: 4 reasons it might stick around

Just maybe, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's magic from 2021 – their dramatic turnaround under then-interim manager Vanni Sartini that sparked an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth – is back for another year.

Saturday night at BC Place, Ryan Gauld’s penalty kick in second-half stoppage time secured a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake and put the Whitecaps (17 pts, 5W-7L-2D record) back within a point of the Western Conference's playoff line despite a challenging start to the 2022 campaign.

Not only that, but the win also takes Vancouver above Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers in the West. While Vancouver have a limited playoff pedigree, Seattle and Portland are the only two Western Conference teams to appear in MLS Cup since 2016.

Saturday's result may be owed to some good fortune and strong goalkeeping from Cody Cropper, with Sartini noting his squad "didn't deserve to win."

But in the bigger picture, it's getting harder and harder to ignore the possibility that Vancouver – who are now 4W-1L-1D in their last six games – will again have something to say about the West playoff race.