Vancouver Whitecaps FC unveil 2023 Bloodlines Kit

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2023 MLS season, The Bloodlines Kit by adidas.
The Bloodlines Kit supports Canadian Blood Services and features Vancouver's new premier partner, TELUS, across the front. Designed to unite all fans – whether they were around for the club's birth in 1974 or are set to visit BC Place for the first time this year – Bloodlines aims to create an unbreakable bond between supporters through loyalty and common traditions.
MLS is Back on February 25!