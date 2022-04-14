Vancouver Whitecaps FC celebrate South Asian community with first ever Vaisakhi night

Also in the buildup to the match at Terry Fox Plaza, there was Holi Masala food truck, henna and face painting and DJ Emenes’ set had some South Asian fusion.

Guru Nanak's Free Kitchen, a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organization, based on the Sikh teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, also was in attendance at Terry Fox Plaza and was stationed at section 219 during the match. Their organization provides freshly prepared langar (food) to over 1,000 residents of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on a weekly basis gave away chai tea and fundraised for their organization.