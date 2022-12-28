Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps extend Caio Alexandre's loan in Brazil

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have extended midfielder Caio Alexandre’s loan to Brazilian Série A side Fortaleza EC through December 2023, the club announced Wednesday.

The new loan agreement includes an obligation to purchase if certain performance triggers are met. Alexandre originally joined Fortaleza on loan last August.

“Caio expressed his desire to remain with Fortaleza and all parties agreed that this is the right path for him,” Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “We will continue to follow his progress and we wish him all the best in the upcoming season.”

Alexandre, 23, scored one goal in 12 appearances with Fortaleza last season, helping them secure a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores qualifiers. They finished eighth in the league table.

Before joining Fortaleza, the Brazil native made five appearances across all competitions for Vancouver in 2022 after recovering from a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot and a left-hand fracture.

Alexandre had one assist in 15 games for the Whitecaps in 2021. He was originally acquired on transfer in March 2021 from Brazilian side Botafogo FR.

Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC Caio Alexandre Souza e Silva

