USMNT stock check: Which MLS players are impressing as World Cup nears?

This is a tough one. After missing nearly all of 2021 due to a torn ACL sustained during a loan stint with Swansea City, J-Mo returned with a vengeance this past spring, earning a spot in the Concacaf Champions League best XI as his Seattle Sounders made history as the first MLS team to win the tournament in its modern iteration. Despite their CCL hangover in league play, he’s still posted 6g/3a in MLS action and last weekend’s relentless display in the win over the Rapids showed how dominant he can be (his 2.63 G+ ranks just behind Zimmerman’s). Yet the USMNT depth chart is stacked on the wings; just two of his eight caps this year were starts, and he wasn’t awe-inspiring in the most recent, a 5-0 Nations League win over Grenada in June. We’ve got him on the bubble at present.