USMNT player ratings: Reyna, Pulisic, Aaronson impress vs. Northern Ireland

Gotta keep it real: I am not a fan of suddenly "experimenting" with a drastic change to the team's set-up and wasn't impressed with this one. If the 3-4-3 with a box midfield doesn't look so hot in a friendly against Northern Ireland, then it's probably going to look a lot worse in real games against better foes. Even the parts of it that did work were largely down to the individual quality of Musah, Reyna and Pulisic rather than any sort of tactical positive. Maybe we should get "Plan A" solid before looking for an odd second act.