USMNT player ratings: Miles Robinson, James Sands shut down Canada in group-topping win

The Tenerife right-sider bagged the earliest winner I can recall, but his quick recognition to dart for the soft spot at the back post was far more exciting than the simple finish. A lot of guys in his role wouldn't have turned up on time, if at all. But Moore wasn't done there, as he rounded out another fine display with other types of strong wingback play, including a key interception after he'd slid over to patch a hole all the way over on the left side of the area.