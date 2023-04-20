USMNT Player Ratings: Dest, Ferreira spark draw vs. Mexico

It was a solid-if-unspectacular showing from the Nashville SC stalwart, wearing the USMNT captain's armband for the ninth time. Especially in the first half, he slowed the game down when he got on the ball and was content to cycle it around the backline. He grew marginally more ambitious as the night went on, attempting 12 passes into the final third, which led the team. Zimmerman was typically defensively sound, popping up with a big clearance in the closing minutes of the match.