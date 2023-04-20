Matchday

USMNT Player Ratings: Dest, Ferreira spark draw vs. Mexico

By Ben Wright @benwright

22MLS_player_ratings_usmnt_Continental_Classico_USvMEX

It was by no means a stellar performance from the US men's national team in the first-ever Allstate Continental Clásico, but a late goal from Jesús Ferreira was enough to salvage a 1-1 draw Wednesday evening in Arizona.

After a slow start, the Yanks picked things up towards the end of the match, avoiding defeat against Mexico despite a pretty tepid performance. 

The result keeps the USMNT unbeaten in five straight matches against their arch-rival, all before a Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Diego Cocca's squad June 15 in Las Vegas. 

Our scale:

  • 1 = Nightmare performance
  • 5 = Bang average
  • 10 = All-time game
5.5
TOR_Sean_Johnson_HEAD
Sean Johnson
Goalkeeper · USA

Johnson made just two saves on the night, with Mexico's best efforts either missing just wide or rattling the woodwork. It was a relatively quiet outing for the Toronto FC 'keeper, who was left out to dry on El Tri's goal.

5.0
MIA-Yedlin-Deandre-HEA-1080x1080
DeAndre Yedlin
Defender · USA

Yedlin improved in the second half, especially after the US switched to a back three and gave him the freedom to push higher up the pitch. He was caught out of position a couple of times, though, and his service into the box left something to be desired.

6.0
NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA_1080x1080
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

It was a solid-if-unspectacular showing from the Nashville SC stalwart, wearing the USMNT captain's armband for the ninth time. Especially in the first half, he slowed the game down when he got on the ball and was content to cycle it around the backline. He grew marginally more ambitious as the night went on, attempting 12 passes into the final third, which led the team. Zimmerman was typically defensively sound, popping up with a big clearance in the closing minutes of the match.

3.5
LAFC_Long_Aaron_HEA_1080x1080
Aaron Long
Defender · USA

Like Zimmerman, Long was content to slow the tempo when he got on the ball and never really tried to find gaps in Mexico's block. On Mexico's goal, he was put in a tough position with a poor ball from Kellyn Acosta, but he completely misplayed the tackle to give Uriel Antuna a free run at goal. It's an error you simply can't make at the international level.

5.5
USMNT_Sergino_Dest_HEAD
Sergiño Dest
Defender · USA

Dest struggled for chunks of the match, but made up for it in a big way in the final minutes of the game. After Carlos Rodríguez rattled the bar, Dest burned through the El Tri defense, beating four players in a counterattack that led to the equalizer. It wasn't a remarkable 90 minutes by any stretch of the imagination, but that single sequence showed why the on-loan AC Milan fullback is still a crucial player, even when there's a full-strength squad.

4.0
LAFC_Acosta_Kellyn_HEA_1080x1080
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

Acosta generally cycled the ball decently well and attempted a couple of ambitious diagonals, but like the rest of the team, he couldn't conjure any entry balls into Mexico's box. His misplayed back-pass to Aaron Long put the defender in an awkward position and helped El Tri to an easy goal.

7.0
NYC-Sands-James-HEA-1080x1080
James Sands
Midfielder · USA

Fresh off his return to New York City FC, Sands was the standout performer on the night. He took up great positions in midfield, won back possession well, and consistently looked to play the ball forward and break lines. In a match where the US as a whole lacked inventiveness, Sands at least did his part to put pressure on the Mexican defense.

6.0
sea-morris-jordan-HEA-1080x1080
Jordan Morris
Midfielder · USA

The Seattle Sounders attacker was a willing runner throughout the night, but too often picked the wrong pass in the final third. Morris found another gear in the final 20 minutes, though, looking rejuvenated after a switch to his preferred left side. He capped off a fantastic counterattack with a well-hit ball across the box to assist Ferreira for the equalizer.

5.5
DAL-Ferreira-Jesus-HEA-1080x1080
Jesús Ferreira
Midfielder · USA

Ferreira consistently got into excellent positions, but for most of the night either his touch or passing choices let him down. The FC Dallas Designated Player improved towards the end of the clash, though, equalizing from point-blank range against a bitter rival. He flipped between playing as a No. 10 and a No. 9.

3.5
SJ-Cowell-Cade-HEA-1080x1080
Cade Cowell
Midfielder · USA

Cowell touched the ball just 13 times in his 64-minute shift and usually made the wrong decision when he got on the ball. The San Jose Earthquakes winger has had a couple of electric showings in a US shirt. This wasn't one of them.

4.0
CIN-Vazquez-Brandon-HEA-1080x1080
Brandon Vazquez
Forward · USA

Vazquez at least occupied the El Tri center backs, opening space underneath for Ferreira, but he only touched the ball 15 times and was starved for service for most of the night.

4.5
Anthony Hudson
Interim Head Coach

Hudson's side put out a worryingly flat showing for a good 70 minutes, but to his credit, the team improved with each set of substitutions. His switch to a back three opened things up, and the US closed the match out better than they started. Until they went down a goal, they looked happy to slow the game down and play simple, safe passes. Regardless of the setting, matches against Mexico call for more energy and ambition.

Substitutes

5.0
CLB-Morris-Aiden-HEA-1080x108010
Aidan Morris
Midfielder · USA

Morris brought an energy boost to the US midfield. The 21-year-old Columbus Crew homegrown midfielder's work rate has never been in question, but he wasn't really able to lift the midfield's quality on the ball.

5.5
USMNT_Alan_Sonora_HEAD
Alan Soñora
Midfielder · USA

It was an eventful appearance off the bench for Soñora, picking up a yellow card just four minutes into his cameo. Minutes later, the Juarez creator got the secondary assist for the USMNT's equalizer, picking out a streaking Jordan Morris in the final third.

5.0
CIN-Miazga-Matt-HEA-1080x1080
Matt Miazga
Defender · USA

Miazga was solid in his 20-minute shift. The US switched to a back three when he entered, and he looked comfortable in possession. He was also more than happy to mix it up off the ball, giving the match at least a little bite.

N/A
DAL_Pomykal-Paxton-HEA-1080x1080
Paxton Pomykal
Midfielder · USA

The FC Dallas midfielder got onto the match in second-half stoppage time and didn't have time to make an impact.

N/A
ATL_Caleb_Wiley_HEAD
Caleb Wiley
Defender · USA

Like Pomykal, Wiley came on in the 90th minute and hardly got involved. But it was nice to see the 18-year-old get his first international cap after an exceptional start to the season with Atlanta United.

US Men's National Team Matchday

Related Stories

Jesús Ferreira rescues USMNT in draw vs. Mexico | Allstate Continental Clásico
DC United to Wolfsburg: USMNT hopeful Kevin Paredes rides "never-give-up mindset"
USA vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly
More News
More News
USMNT Player Ratings: Dest, Ferreira spark draw vs. Mexico

USMNT Player Ratings: Dest, Ferreira spark draw vs. Mexico
Jesús Ferreira rescues USMNT in draw vs. Mexico | Allstate Continental Clásico

Jesús Ferreira rescues USMNT in draw vs. Mexico | Allstate Continental Clásico
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
MLS joins in formation of Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising

MLS joins in formation of Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising
Colorado Rapids name Fran Taylor as sporting director

Colorado Rapids name Fran Taylor as sporting director
LA Galaxy's Tyler Boyd wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

LA Galaxy's Tyler Boyd wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
Video
Video
Can João Klauss help St. Louis CITY SC stay red-hot? | Quicker Stats
0:39

Can João Klauss help St. Louis CITY SC stay red-hot? | Quicker Stats
WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in a wild Matchday 8?
1:39

WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in a wild Matchday 8?
Handball?! Why it doesn't always lead to a penalty kick
5:05
Instant Replay

Handball?! Why it doesn't always lead to a penalty kick
Player of the Matchday 8: Carlos Vela
0:46

Player of the Matchday 8: Carlos Vela
More Video