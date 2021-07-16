USMNT player ratings: Daryl Dike, Cristian Roldan, James Sands shine in Martinique blowout

Okay, so there were a few clumsy hold-up moments... who cares? The Orlando City power forward coolly buried a header for the opener and forced an own goal on the US second with another. Finally, Dike toyed with Martinique's back line to waltz through for an impressive not-quite-a-hat-trick strike. On that play, he demonstrated why Concacaf defenses are going to have precious little luck dealing with him physically in the coming years.