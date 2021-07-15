USMNT keep focus on Martinique ahead of showcase Gold Cup clash with Canada

The laborious nature of the Yanks’ 1-0 opening win over Haiti – who proved a tough out even while carrying the burdens of recent World Cup qualifying disappointment and political turmoil at home – has likely been cited as proof of the need for measured humility even on home turf.

“They're a great team,” asserted US center back Walker Zimmerman in regards to Martinique. “We cannot go in there and get confident, get ahead of ourselves. Every game in competitive football is difficult. It's not a friendly, and that's what we got to get through our heads. This is a competition.

“Coming off a loss, they're going to be knowing that they have to get a result to make it out of the group, and so they'll come in with a lot of intensity, a lot of effort. We hope to have a lot more of the ball, be able to work them around in possession. But again, it's a competition where anything can happen and we have to come in with the right mindset and intensity to make sure we can come out on top.”