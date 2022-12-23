Europe watch: USMNTers, rising MLS exports to track post-World Cup

Many current USMNTers have substantial responsibilities awaiting them at club level. Others have something to prove, or are embarking on new adventures. Some may be headed to new destinations, possibly as soon as next month. Most will do so under the watchful gaze of national team staff, be it that of a renewed Gregg Berhalter tenure or those working under a new boss.

The Scottish Premier League and England’s lower divisions resumed action before the World Cup ended. The English Premier League leaps right into its traditionally busy festive fixtures starting on Boxing Day (Monday), and some of its clubs already played midweek League Cup games. Italy’s Serie A resumes on Jan. 4, the Dutch Eredivisie on Jan. 6, while the German Bundesliga offers a longer break with matchday 16 set for the weekend of Jan. 20-22.

The annual January camp for predominantly domestic-based players is just a couple of weeks away. The Yanks return to Concacaf Nations League play in March, and there’s a Gold Cup title to defend in half a year or so, the first major signpost on the road to the North American World Cup in 2026. And of course, USMNTers based in Europe must soon resume the club grind – in fact, some already have.

For those who wore the US men’s national team’s colors in Qatar, it might take a while for the metallic taste of that 3-1 Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands to fade. Time marches ever onward, however.

Wherever they are on their club journey, here are some of the meatiest talking points surrounding the US players in Europe as Qatar ‘22, for better or worse, recedes in the rearview mirror.

Christian Pulisic (F, Chelsea)

What’s next for Christian Pulisic? With a goal and two assists for Chelsea in 517 combined minutes (17 appearances) across EPL and UEFA Champions League action, the USMNT’s attacking linchpin has been reasonably effective yet still a peripheral figure amid ferocious competition for playing time along the Blues’ front line. He’s played 33% of CFC’s EPL minutes thus far this season and just 19% of their UCL minutes (and went the full 90 in an EFL Cup first-leg loss to Manchester City last month).

This explains why he’s been a near-constant topic of transfer gossip. The likes of Newcastle, Leeds United, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and others are reputed to have sniffed around at one point or another. If a winter move isn’t on the cards, Pulisic will have to haul himself back into Graham Potter’s reckoning – as he’s done with so many other managers in his past.

Sputtering Chelsea languish in eighth place in the Prem, a whopping 16 points behind early leaders Arsenal 14 matches into the campaign – this after spending hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few windows. Starting with Bournemouth on Tuesday, they face a hectic run of nine domestic matches – including back-to-back meetings with Man City – before wading back into Champions League in mid-February.

Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson (M, Leeds United)

Will the Leeds United States experiment sustain? Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson headline the Yank-centric project being overseen by Jesse Marsch in Yorkshire. And as quickly as the USMNT duo have found their feet in the Premier League, Leeds still hover just outside the drop zone in 15th place. Marsch’s Whites must now tussle with Man City (on Wednesday) followed by Newcastle and West Ham in three rugged fixtures in their first seven days back at full bore.

Adams blossomed as the USMNT captain in Qatar, and now he’ll need to shoulder just as much responsibility for his club to steer LUFC clear of the agonizing relegation terror they narrowly survived back in the spring. While Aaronson has been impactful in flashes as Leeds’ central playmaker, more end product may be necessary to keep Marsch’s seat from warming up.

And might other Americans, or perhaps even an MLS export in the making like Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner, pull up at Elland Road in January?

Matt Turner (GK, Arsenal)