USMNT connection: Sebastian Lletget, Jesus Ferreira lead FC Dallas bounceback

“We know that from third place all the way down to 11th is pretty tight on the standings. Every time we are able to earn three points they are important,” said Marco Farfan, who scored his first MLS goal in the 20th minute. “It’s almost like earning six points because you are winning the games against the teams that are breathing down your neck. There are situations where the bottom half teams are able to beat the top half teams. It’s all in our hands now and we will continue to work to earn three points in every game.”