USMNT call in 19 MLS players for January camp before Concacaf Octagonal returns

Nineteen players from 13 different Major League Soccer clubs have been named to a US men’s national team training camp roster that’ll convene from Jan. 7-21 in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the resumption of World Cup Qualifying, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.

The camp will include several closed-door scrimmages and is designed to build match preparedness and competition before Concacaf Octagonal play resumes with home games against El Salvador (Jan. 27) and Honduras (Feb. 2), as well as a trip to Canada (Jan. 30).

“Our focus for the next two weeks is to prepare the domestic-based players to be included in the World Cup qualifying training camp,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “This upcoming window presents an opportunity to move closer to our ultimate goal of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”

The USMNT’s roster for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying camp in Columbus – which will include both domestic and European-based players – will be finalized at the end of this January training camp.