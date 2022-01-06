USMNT call in 19 MLS players for January camp before Concacaf Octagonal returns

Nineteen players from 13 different Major League Soccer clubs have been named to a US men’s national team training camp roster that’ll convene from Jan. 7-21 in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of the resumption of World Cup Qualifying, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.
The camp will include several closed-door scrimmages and is designed to build match preparedness and competition before Concacaf Octagonal play resumes with home games against El Salvador (Jan. 27) and Honduras (Feb. 2), as well as a trip to Canada (Jan. 30).
“Our focus for the next two weeks is to prepare the domestic-based players to be included in the World Cup qualifying training camp,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “This upcoming window presents an opportunity to move closer to our ultimate goal of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”
The USMNT’s roster for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying camp in Columbus – which will include both domestic and European-based players – will be finalized at the end of this January training camp.
Of the MLS players, three each hail from Atlanta United and the New England Revolution. And Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett is coming off a debut goal in the USMNT’s 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in mid-December.
The full roster can be seen below:
United States roster for January 2022 camp
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Sean Johnson – New York City FC
- Gabriel Slonina – Chicago Fire FC
- Matt Turner – New England Revolution
DEFENDERS (6)
- George Bello – Atlanta United
- DeJuan Jones – New England Revolution
- Brooks Lennon – Atlanta United
- Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls
- Miles Robinson – Atlanta United
- Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids
- Cole Bassett – Colorado Rapids
- Djordje Mihailovic – CF Montréal
- Sebastian Lletget – New England Revolution
- Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders
- Jackson Yueill – San Jose Earthquakes
FORWARDS (4)
- Paul Arriola – D.C. United
- Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
- Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders
- Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew