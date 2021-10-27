USA U-17 national team roster named as 2023 World Cup cycle gets underway

As the march to the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru gets underway, new United States Under-17 men’s national team head coach Gonzalo Segares and 36 players will convene in Chula Vista, Calif., for a training camp from Nov. 1-8.

This is the U-17 team’s first in-person camp since they participated in a February 2020 UEFA Development Tournament in England, just before the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports. Both the 2021 Concacaf U-17 Championship and 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup were canceled due to the pandemic.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are eligible for this World Cup cycle, with many having featured in last year’s inaugural MLS NEXT campaign. Thirty of the 36 players are from MLS clubs, while 34 of 36 are from clubs that hold MLS NEXT membership.

Goalkeepers (4)

Ryan Carney – New England Revolution (Dunstable, Mass.)

Fernando Delgado – Real Salt Lake (Glendale, Ariz.)

Julian Eyestone – FC Dallas (Dallas, Texas)

Nicholas Holliday – North Carolina FC (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Defenders (10)

Brian Alanis – Houston Dynamo FC (Houston, Texas)

John Andrus – Philadelphia Union (Fallston, Md.)

Riley Delgado – LA Galaxy (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Aaron Deppe – Chicago Fire FC (Coopersville, Mich.)

Christian Diaz – LAFC (San Bernadino, Calif.)

Tyler Hall – Inter Miami CF (Miramar, Fla.)

Gershon Henry – Real Salt Lake (Portage, Mich.)

Christian Metelitasa – De Anza Force SC (San Mateo, Calif.)

Javen Romero – LAFC (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Oscar Verhoeven – San Jose Earthquakes (Pleasant Hill, Calif.)

Midfielders (11)

Edgar Bazan – Sporting Kansas City (Overland Park, Kan.)

Adrian Gill – FC Barcelona/ESP (Denver, Colo.)

Aaron Heard – St. Louis City FC (Fairfax, Va.)

Cruz Medina – San Jose Earthquakes (San Francisco, Calif.)

Edwyn Mendoza – San Jose Earthquakes (San Jose, Calif.)

Luis Moreno – Houston Dynamo FC (Houston, Texas)

Tamir Ratovitz – LAFC (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Matthew Schenfeld – FC Cincinnati (Louisville, Ky.)

David Vazquez – Total Futbol Academy (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Jude Wellings – Real Salt Lake (Birmingham, Mich.)

Milo Wray – Portland Timbers (Portland, Ore.)

Forwards (11)