Unprecedented equal-pay CBA partnership opens “new path” for USMNT, USWNT

Phrases like “historic” and “unprecedented” tend to get thrown around a lot when big announcements are rolled out. But the words truly do apply for Wednesday’s unveiling of new collective bargaining agreements for the US men’s and women’s national teams .

“It really was a long journey, but a really collaborative effort,” she added. “Hopefully the players and the players’ associations feel that we set a new tone with U.S. Soccer. We have entirely new leadership here at U.S. Soccer and we really wanted to set a new path and reset the relationship with both of our players and their player associations.”

“This is a critically important moment for our game,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone told a conference call of more than 100 reporters on Wednesday afternoon, “and really will help set the future for what we're trying to work towards, in increasing access to our game, investing more heavily in the grassroots. And I know this is important to both player associations and all the players on our men's and women's team as well.

An achievement, some would say decades, in the making, it's a groundbreaking arrangement marked by “identical compensation” in terms of pay, bonuses and benefits, even on FIFA’s infamously imbalanced prize money for World Cup participants – probably the first true case of “equal pay” across genders in international soccer.

The agreements, which run through 2028, contain: ➖ Equalization of FIFA World Cup prize money ➖ Identical appearance fees and game bonuses ➖ Commercial revenue sharing for the first time ever CBA Fact Sheet » https://t.co/At6VSKzjiN pic.twitter.com/ugr7zxEu6k

"We're really proud of it"

Negotiating together at the same table with the federation for the first time ever, both of the national teams’ unions made significant concessions in pursuit of a better overall deal. It’s a balanced one that goes beyond improved contract terms to encompass new revenue-sharing arrangements, name, image and likeness (NIL) rights, health, vision and dental insurance, parental leave, childcare while on international duty and more.

“What we've accomplished is definitely a landmark in progress when it comes to gender equity,” said USWNT and Gotham FC forward Margaret ‘Midge’ Purce. “I think we set a new standard of value for women in the workforce.”

Most striking of all is the pooling and equal distribution of prize money from participation in their respective World Cups. That shift addresses FIFA’s drastic inequality of investment in the tournaments – in the last World Cup cycle, the last-place team in the men’s event received more money than the women’s winner, the USWNT – to an unprecedented extent.

“Certainly we saw that there was not going to be a way forward to a deal without equalization of World Cup prize money,” said Nashville SC and USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman. “And we looked at the numbers between the previous CBA, the CBA that we've agreed to now and recognize that, sure, there was a potential chance of making less money, no doubt about it.