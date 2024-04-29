Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Can Seattle Sounders save their season?

What's going on with Seattle Sounders FC?

Taylor Twellman gave his thoughts on the Rave Green's worst-ever start to an MLS season (1W-5L-3D, 13th place in the Western Conference) – specifically their lack of a reliable goalscorer and some uncharacteristic sloppy play under head coach Brian Schmetzer.

Even more concerning? Twellman isn't sure the Sounders, who are winless in three, have much reason for optimism heading into Sunday's home showdown against the high-flying LA Galaxy (6:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FS1).

📺 Twellman's Takes Matchday 11 full episode

