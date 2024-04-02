Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis is Golden Boot front-runner

MLSsoccer staff

Giorgos Giakoumakis had a tough international break.

In a do-or-die Euro 2024 qualifier, Giakoumakis subbed on for Greece and missed his PK in the decisive shootout vs. Georgia, dashing his country's chance of playing in Europe's marquee international tournament.

How did the All-Star striker respond in league play? With a goal in his third straight MLS match, bringing his tally to 5g/1a in just four appearances.

That iron-clad mentality, plus a supporting cast of Thiago Almada, Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, leaves Taylor Twellman picking Giakoumakis as his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi front-runner.

📺 Twellman's Takes Matchday 7 full episode

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Offside with Taylor Twellman Matchday Atlanta United Giorgos Giakoumakis

Related Stories

Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy
Twellman's Takes: LAFC must go "all in" on summer signings
Twellman's Takes: Count the Philadelphia Union out at your own peril
More News
More News
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Concacaf Champions Cup gets real for Columbus, New England
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Concacaf Champions Cup gets real for Columbus, New England
Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy
Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis is Golden Boot front-runner
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis is Golden Boot front-runner
Generation adidas Cup Day 3: FC Dallas U-15s overcome Genk, St. Louis U-17s down Flamengo

Generation adidas Cup Day 3: FC Dallas U-15s overcome Genk, St. Louis U-17s down Flamengo
Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 7?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 7?
More News
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis is Golden Boot front-runner
1:31

Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis is Golden Boot front-runner
Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy
1:58

Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs. Houston Dynamo FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17
1:04

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs. Houston Dynamo FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17
Flamengo vs. St. Louis CITY SC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17
1:19

Flamengo vs. St. Louis CITY SC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17
More Video