Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis is Golden Boot front-runner

Giorgos Giakoumakis had a tough international break.

In a do-or-die Euro 2024 qualifier, Giakoumakis subbed on for Greece and missed his PK in the decisive shootout vs. Georgia, dashing his country's chance of playing in Europe's marquee international tournament.

How did the All-Star striker respond in league play? With a goal in his third straight MLS match, bringing his tally to 5g/1a in just four appearances.