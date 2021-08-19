Toronto's Jozy Altidore undergoes foot surgery, Ralph Priso to miss rest of 2021

It's another setback for Altidore, who was reintegrating himself into the team after Toronto's coaching change saw the departed Chris Armas replaced by assistant Javier Perez. Altidore was away from the team and training by himself for a period after a disagreement with Armas over a substitution, but returned to the club after the coaching change. The 31-year-old forward has appeared in 10 games this season, making five starts and scoring two goals across 489 minutes.