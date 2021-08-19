Toronto's Jozy Altidore undergoes foot surgery, Ralph Priso to miss rest of 2021

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore has undergone successful foot surgery that will require a six-week recovery period, the club announced Thursday.

Altidore had been in New York to get a second opinion on the chronic foot issue, and underwent the procedure following his evaluation.

Toronto also announced that midfielder Ralph Priso will require surgery on his injured right ankle. The 19-year-old sustained the injury in Toronto's match against the New England Revolution on Aug. 14 and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

It's another setback for Altidore, who was reintegrating himself into the team after Toronto's coaching change saw the departed Chris Armas replaced by assistant Javier Perez. Altidore was away from the team and training by himself for a period after a disagreement with Armas over a substitution, but returned to the club after the coaching change. The 31-year-old forward has appeared in 10 games this season, making five starts and scoring two goals across 489 minutes.

Priso featured in 11 games this season, scoring one goal and logging two assists.

