Toronto FC sign midfielder Kosi Thompson as homegrown player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Toronto FC have signed midfielder Kosi Thompson as a homegrown player through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old is Toronto’s third homegrown signing this offseason after promoting defender Luca Petrasso and forward Deandre Kerr to the first team.

“Kosi is a smart, versatile player. He’s a great kid with all-around good qualities,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “He impressed everyone in preseason and earned his spot on the first team.”

During the 2021 USL League One season, Thompson made 27 appearances with Toronto FC II after signing his first professional contract last May.

Thompson represented the Toronto FC Academy in the old U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) from 2016-20. He was part of the U-16 team that won the 2019 Dallas Cup and was named to the 2019-20 Generation Adidas Best XI.

