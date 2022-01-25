Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Lukas MacNaughton from CPL's Pacific FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed defender Lukas MacNaughton from Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Pacific FC, the club announced Tuesday.

MacNaughton joins through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025. He was coached by Pa-Modou Kah, who’s now leading MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC (FC Dallas reserve team).

“Lukas played a key role in Pacific FC’s CPL championship in 2021 and we are very excited that he will now join Toronto FC,” TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release.

The 26-year-old spent the past three seasons with Pacific FC, earning 59 combined appearances with five goals and one assist. Beforehand, he played in League1 Ontario with Alliance United and the North Toronto Nitros.

MacNaughton follows a growing CPL-to-MLS pipeline after CF Montréal signed defender Joel Waterman from Cavalry FC.

