Toronto FC sign defender Luca Petrasso to homegrown deal

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Toronto FC have signed defender Luca Petrasso to a homegrown contract through the 2023 MLS season, the Reds announced Tuesday.

Petrasso, 21, logged 63 appearances with Toronto FC II over the past four years after making his professional debut in 2018. Predominantly a left back, Petrasso joined TFC's academy in 2013 and is a former Canadian youth international.

“Luca had a very good season for Toronto FC II in 2021, and we are looking to build on that work this year,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “It’s always important to see a player move from the academy to the first team. Luca has excellent starting points as a left back with his passing and ability to move forward.”

It's been a busy offseason for Toronto, who have already signed defender Shane O'Neill and agreed to a pre-contract with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne for July.

They have been more active in departures as Bradley takes over ahead of his first season with the club. Fourteen players have departed from the final roster last year with more expected to follow.

