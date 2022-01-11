Toronto FC sign defender Luca Petrasso to homegrown deal

Petrasso, 21, logged 63 appearances with Toronto FC II over the past four years after making his professional debut in 2018. Predominantly a left back, Petrasso joined TFC's academy in 2013 and is a former Canadian youth international.

“Luca had a very good season for Toronto FC II in 2021, and we are looking to build on that work this year,” head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “It’s always important to see a player move from the academy to the first team. Luca has excellent starting points as a left back with his passing and ability to move forward.”