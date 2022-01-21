Toronto FC sign Canadian youth international FW to Homegrown Player deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC has signed Canada youth international forward Deandre Kerr to a Homegrown Player contract through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Friday.
The 19-year-old Kerr represented Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, starting each of the team’s three games in Brazil.
More recently, Kerr played two collegiate seasons at Syracuse, scoring nine goals in 13 appearances this fall after contributing four goals as a freshman the season before.
“Deandre is another talented Toronto FC academy player that comes off an excellent season at Syracuse University,” Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “We are excited to bring him back to the club with the first team.”