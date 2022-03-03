Toronto FC defender Luke Singh loaned to FC Edmonton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Toronto FC will loan defender Luke Singh to Canadian Premier League side FC Edmonton through December 2022, the club announced Thursday.

Singh, 21, made eight total appearances and scored one goal for TFC during the 2021 season. He also previously spent time with Toronto FC II, and was sent on loan to Danish football club Brøndby IF in 2019. He made a combined 24 appearances and scored two goals with the Brøndby.

Singh is Toronto's second defender to be sent on loan this season after Auro was sent to Brazilian Serie A side Santos FC for the remainder of 2022.