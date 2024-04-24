Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC acquire Derrick Etienne Jr. from Atlanta United

Derrick Etienne Jr - Toronto FC - trade
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • TOR receive: Derrick Etienne Jr.
  • ATL receive: Up to 375k GAM

Toronto FC have acquired winger Derrick Etienne Jr. from Atlanta United, the clubs announced Wednesday.

In exchange for the 27-year-old Haitian international, Atlanta United receive $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $175,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Etienne had two assists in 25 appearances (11 starts) across two seasons for Atlanta United, providing depth on the wing.

Prior to Atlanta, Etienne spent three seasons in Columbus, helping lead the Crew to the 2020 MLS Cup and scoring in the final against Seattle Sounders FC. He also started in the club’s victory against Cruz Azul to lift the 2021 Campeones Cup.

Originally signed as a New York Red Bulls homegrown player, Etienne helped lead the Red Bulls to 2018 Supporters' Shield title. He also had a brief loan stint with FC Cincinnati in 2019.

With Lorenzo Insigne still sidelined due to injury, Etienne should provide depth and competition on the wing alongside Canadian international Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Internationally, Etienne has eight goals and seven assists in 41 caps with Haiti.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
Transfer Tracker Atlanta United Toronto FC Derrick Etienne Jr.

